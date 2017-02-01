RCMP and Major Crimes Unit in Cochrane Area Investigate Two Cases of Found Remains

Cochrane RCMP, Major Crimes Unit investigate after remains discovered in remote area

Cochrane, Alberta – The Cochrane RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes Unit have entered into a death investigation after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest.

On Jan 29, a civilian notified police that he had discovered what he believed were human remains embedded in snow and ice in a remote area near Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest, south of Highway 1.

On Jan. 29, Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit along with RCMP Forensic Identification Section began an examination of the scene. Due to ice and snow conditions, the Rocky View Fire Department was brought in to assist. Examination of the scene continued on Jan. 30.

The identity, gender and cause of death are not yet known. No further information is available and an update is not expected until the autopsy is completed.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this event to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Cochrane RCMP and Major Crimes Unit investigate Found Remains

Cochrane, Alberta – Cochrane RCMP, along with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, are investigating after human remains were discovered on the Stony First Nation on Jan. 25.

On the night of Jan 25, a resident of the Stony Nakoda First Nation called police to report that his dog had found what he thought was a human bone. Cochrane RCMP attended the scene and seized the bone that evening. Members from the Cochrane detachment, RCMP Major Crimes and RCMP Police Dog services returned to the area the following day and conducted a search of the area.

The search resulted in four bones being discovered. These bones were taken to the Calgary Medical Examiner’s office for examination. The Medical Examiner has confirmed that two of the bones are from a human; a lower jaw and skull.

Further examination by the Medical Examiner will be required to determine the age, gender and ethnicity of the deceased. No further information is available at this time and an update will be provided when results have been obtained from the Medical Examiner.

The Major Crimes Unit has assumed carriage of the investigation. Anyone with information on this event is asked to call the Cochrane detachment at 403-932-2211. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

