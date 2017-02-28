RCMP Canmore Investigates Counterfeit Currency

On February 23, 2017 a number of local businesses both in Canmore and Exshaw reported that they believed that counterfeit US currency had been passed at their establishments. The US bills were in $50.00 and $20.00 denominations.

After investigation, Canmore RCMP located a suspect who was alleged to have passed the counterfeit bills, and he was arrested. A number of counterfeit bills were located in the suspect’s possession.

22 year old Jesse Strongeagle-Geddes of Red Deer Alberta has been charged with numerous offences including multiple counts of making and uttering counterfeit money as well as multiple counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Investigators are asking local businesses to contact the Canmore RCMP at 403.678.5519 if they are in possession of any US $50.00 and/or $20.00 bills that may have been passed on or around February 23rd.

