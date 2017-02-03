RCMP Coaldale: Train vs Car Collision

Coaldale, Alberta – On Feb. 2, 2017 at around 2:45 p.m. the Coaldale RCMP along with Coaldale Fire/EMS responded to a train vs car collision on the rail crossing at highway 3 and 11th street in Coaldale.

A blue Volkswagon Jetta had crossed the rail crossing heading northbound along 11th street. A Canadian Pacific Rail (CP) train at the same time was proceeding westbound along the rail tracks. The CP train collided with the Jetta striking it on the passengers side and pushing the car west along the north side of the tracks for a short distance. The driver of the Jetta, a 56 year old woman from the Coaldale area, was alone at the time. She was trapped in the car and had to be extricated by the Coaldale Fire Department. The woman was taken by ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital for treatment for potential back and head injuries. Her condition was not considered life threatening.

A live power line had to be deactivated by Fortis to make the scene safe for all first responders. Witnesses advise the red flashing train crossing lights were activated and the train had activated its horn prior to this collision. This particular train crossing does not have rail crossing arms to physically stop motorists from crossing the tracks.

Family of the driver were notified and on scene. There was minimal traffic disruption in the area. A temporary rail crossing system will be put into place by CP Rail until permanent repairs can be made.

The Coaldale RCMP are continuing to investigate this collision with assistance from CP Rail.

