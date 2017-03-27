RCMP Cochrane – Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Cochrane, Alberta – On March 24, 2017, at approximately 8:15 p.m. Cochrane RCMP were dispatched to a fatal single motor vehicle collision on the Stoney First Nation. Preliminary investigation has determined that the van carrying two occupants was travelling in a south westerly direction on Eagle Hill Road at Highway 1A when it lost control on gravel and rolled several times down an embankment, coming to a rest on its wheels. The 34 year old male driver from Stoney First Nation was ejected from his seat but remained within the vehicle. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult female passenger in her twenties was transported to Foothills Hospital in Calgary by ambulance in non-life threatening condition. Next of Kin has been notified. All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered, and the collision remains under investigation. Traffic was temporarily stopped at the scene of the collision as the investigation continued. No further details are available at this time.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

