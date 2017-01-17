RCMP Cochrane Need Public’s Help to Identify Thieves

Shopper’s Drug Mart Theft

On January 13th, 2017 at approximately 0955 hrs, Cochrane RCMP were called to a theft at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Cochrane.

Two males had attended the store and stole a large of number of items. They paid for a small number of inexpensive items to avoid drawing attention to themselves. When they left the store, the security scanner started beeping and when confronted they ran out of the store and left the scene in a black Ford F150 bearing Alberta marker BLJ4612. Further investigation determined that the license plate was a stolen license plate.

Male 1 is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’10”, pudgy, wearing a black coat and blue jeans, and carrying laptop bag.

Male 2 is described as having a slim build and wearing all black.

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the males responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP Detachment at (403)851-8000 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

(Click to enlarge photos)

Theft in Willows Subdivision

Cochrane RCMP are investigating a theft complaint from the Willows subdivision in Cochrane Alberta. On January 17th 2017 at 04:37 am a middle aged Caucasian female wearing a full length dark fur coat with shoulder length dark straight hair is observed walking up to the victims front porch and stealing some tires that were being stored. The female then loads the tires with the help of a male into a light coloured older GMC pick up truck with missing rims on the rear passengers side and a stainless steel bush bar. It appears the team was driving through the neighbourhood taking items from various people fronts yards.

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the persons responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP Detachment at (403)851-8000 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

