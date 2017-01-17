RCMP Cochrane Need Public’s Help to Identify Thieves
Shopper’s Drug Mart Theft
On January 13th, 2017 at approximately 0955 hrs, Cochrane RCMP were called to a theft at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Cochrane.
Two males had attended the store and stole a large of number of items. They paid for a small number of inexpensive items to avoid drawing attention to themselves. When they left the store, the security scanner started beeping and when confronted they ran out of the store and left the scene in a black Ford F150 bearing Alberta marker BLJ4612. Further investigation determined that the license plate was a stolen license plate.
Male 1 is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’10”, pudgy, wearing a black coat and blue jeans, and carrying laptop bag.
Male 2 is described as having a slim build and wearing all black.
Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the males responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP Detachment at (403)851-8000 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
Theft in Willows Subdivision
