RCMP Cochrane: Theft and Kidnapping

Theft of Musical equipment

Bragg Creek – Cochrane RCMP are requesting the publics assistance locating the owner of a vehicle involved in a crime in the Bragg Creek area. On January 28th ,2017 at approx 10:00 pm unknown suspect(s) driving a Toyota FJ cruiser were seen stealing 2 guitars outside the Bragg Creek Community Centre. The owner of the guitar attempted to stop the theft and was struck by the Toyota. The Toyota did not remain on scene and threw the guitars out onto the road a short distance away. The victim was taken to a Calgary hospital with a possible head injury.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

Newer Toyota FJ Cruiser

Blue in colour

After market rim’s that are black in colour with the lip of the rim being silver

Bush bar on front bumper

After market light bar on top of vehicle

Alberta licence plate

Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable HOLDENRIED at the Cochrane RCMP Detachment at (403) 851-8000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [ www.crimestoppers.ab.ca ] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Cochrane RCMP investigate kidnapping, charge three people Morley, Alberta – RCMP in Cochrane have laid charges of kidnapping with a firearm and assault against three residents of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation. On January 24, officers from the Cochrane RCMP detachment were dispatched to a report of an abduction of an adult male victim. Investigators determined that the victim had a planned meeting with the suspects related to drug activity and was taken and held for a period of time. He was later released and suffered minor injuries. 36-year-old Georgina Twoyoungmen, 23-year-old Lyle Bearspaw and 26-year-old Crieg Amos each have been charged with assault and kidnapping with a firearm. All three have been denied bail and are scheduled to make their first court appearance today in Cochrane Provincial Court.

