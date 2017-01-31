RCMP Cochrane: Theft and Kidnapping
Theft of Musical equipment
Bragg Creek – Cochrane RCMP are requesting the publics assistance locating the owner of a vehicle involved in a crime in the Bragg Creek area. On January 28th ,2017 at approx 10:00 pm unknown suspect(s) driving a Toyota FJ cruiser were seen stealing 2 guitars outside the Bragg Creek Community Centre. The owner of the guitar attempted to stop the theft and was struck by the Toyota. The Toyota did not remain on scene and threw the guitars out onto the road a short distance away. The victim was taken to a Calgary hospital with a possible head injury.
Cochrane RCMP investigate kidnapping, charge three people
Morley, Alberta – RCMP in Cochrane have laid charges of kidnapping with a firearm and assault against three residents of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
On January 24, officers from the Cochrane RCMP detachment were dispatched to a report of an abduction of an adult male victim. Investigators determined that the victim had a planned meeting with the suspects related to drug activity and was taken and held for a period of time. He was later released and suffered minor injuries.
36-year-old Georgina Twoyoungmen, 23-year-old Lyle Bearspaw and 26-year-old Crieg Amos each have been charged with assault and kidnapping with a firearm. All three have been denied bail and are scheduled to make their first court appearance today in Cochrane Provincial Court.
