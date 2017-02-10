RCMP Fort Macleod – Mischief to TransAlta Wind Turbine Site

Fort Macleod, AB – On February 9th, 2017 Fort Macleod RCMP responded to a complaint of damage caused by shots fired at one of the TransAlta wind turbine sites South of the Town of Fort Macleod on Highway 810, and Township 74. The incident is believed to have occurred just after 6:00 PM on Wednesday February 8th, 2017, as the company’s main station was tripped. Upon attending the site TransAlta employee’s discovered several bullet holes in one of the transformer’s for the wind turbines. It appears the shots were fired from a distance, possibly the nearby roadway. Damage to the transformer is extensive and due to the shutdown of several wind turbines caused by the damage, the financial loss is expected to be significant.

The Fort Macleod RCMP are currently investigating this Criminal Code offence. If you witnessed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 810 and Township 74 at approximately 6:00 PM on Wednesday February 8th, or have information which may help the investigation please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

