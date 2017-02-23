RCMP High River: Break and Enter, Mischief and Stolen Property

High River, Alberta – On the morning of February 22 2017, police received a call in the Sheppard Park area where several vehicles had there windows smashed out. Approximately 25 minutes later a second call was reported of a possible stolen truck in south-east High River, near the Bank of Montreal. Police located the truck in the parking lot of an area business. The police cruiser was parked behind the stolen truck and the officer approached the drivers side of the truck. Two men were in the truck and the conversation escalated, turning into a struggle. During this altercation and in an attempt to flee the area, the passenger of the truck managed to get the truck into reverse and rammed the police car. The truck was then placed into drive and it was able to hop several curbs, before fleeing the area. The officer on scene was dragged a short distance before he could release himself from the drivers side doorway. He was treated for a minor injury at the scene. The truck was last observed travelling east on 12th avenue and then exited the Town on Highway 23.

At 11:37 a.m. police then received a call of a vehicle fire in the MD of Foothills, near Blackie, Alberta. The truck involved in the earlier incidents had been set on fire and another vehicle from a near-by farm yard was stolen. The house in this farm yard was also broken into and some articles were also stolen. This vehicle is described as a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, with Alberta licence plate BTM7554.

The investigation revealed that the truck which fled High River had been stolen out of Nanton the previous day and it had a licence plate attached, which had been stolen from a home in Lethbridge.

These matters continue to be investigated, and the Police are asking for the public assistance in locating the Hyundai Santa Fe, or for information that may lead to the identities of the two men who had been in this stolen truck.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

