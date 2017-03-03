RCMP High River – c/o Hit and run Collision – UPDATE

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter. The vehicle & driver were located and dealt with.

Original Release – Hit and Run Collision

High River, Alberta – At approximately 7:30 am on Wednesday March 1, 2016 a vehicle was involved in a hit and run in the Town of High River. The collision took place on 7 Ave SE near the intersection of 18 St SE where a unidentified vehicle collided head on with a truck that was parked in the westbound parking lane on 7 Ave SE. The suspect vehicle was believed to have been travelling eastbound on 7 Ave SE when the head on collision took place. This vehicle will have a damage on the front end and it is believed to have been a grey Chrysler. The Chrysler emblem broke off during the collision and was found at the scene.

