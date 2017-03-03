RCMP High River – c/o Hit and run Collision – UPDATE

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 03

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter.  The vehicle & driver were located and dealt with.

                                                                                                 Original Release – Hit and Run Collision

High River, Alberta – At approximately 7:30 am on Wednesday March 1, 2016 a vehicle was involved in a hit and run in the Town of High River. The collision took place on 7 Ave SE near the intersection of 18 St SE where a unidentified vehicle collided head on with a truck that was parked in the westbound parking lane on 7 Ave SE. The suspect vehicle was believed to have been travelling eastbound on 7 Ave SE when the head on collision took place. This vehicle will have a damage on the front end and it is believed to have been a grey Chrysler.  The Chrysler emblem broke off during the collision and was found at the scene.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Charges Stayed in Edmonton Courts Must be Wake Up Call for NDP: Wildrose

Shocking Data on Grade Inflation Shows Importance of Standardized Testing

Conservatives Present the Alberta Jobs Taskforce Report

Alberta RCMP Kicks off Fraud Prevention Month

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Charges Stayed in Edmonton Courts Must be Wake Up Call for NDP: Wildrose Next Post Register Now for No-charge Energy Efficiency Program
%d bloggers like this: