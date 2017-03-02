RCMP High River c/o Hit and Run Collision

High River, Alberta – At approximately 7:30 am on Wednesday March 1, 2016 a vehicle was involved in a hit and run in the Town of High River. The collision took place on 7 Ave SE near the intersection of 18 St SE where a unidentified vehicle collided head on with a truck that was parked in the westbound parking lane on 7 Ave SE. The suspect vehicle was believed to have been travelling eastbound on 7 Ave SE when the head on collision took place. This vehicle will have a damage on the front end and it is believed to have been a grey Chrysler. The Chrysler emblem broke off during the collision and was found at the scene.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information please contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

