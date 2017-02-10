RCMP High River – Counterfeit Canadian $100.00 Note

News By Gateway Gazette / February 10, 2017 Share Tweet Pin Share Share High River, Alberta – High River RCMP recently responded to 3 complaints of counterfeit $100.00 bills being used at 3 different businesses in town. The RCMP is advising the community and businesses in and around High River to be careful when it comes to using or receiving $100.00 bills. Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward. "> Share this:PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestGoogleLike this:Like Loading...