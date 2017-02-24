 /  RCMP High River: Drug Store Break, Enter and theft, executed Search Warrants and additional Charges

High River, Alberta: On February 23, 2017 at approximately 3 am, High River RCMP responded to an intrusion alarm at the Rexall Drugstore in downtown High River. Upon arrival, the police could confirm that entry had been made to the store and the subsequent investigation began. One of the responding members, while enroute, located a male in close proximity to the business. This male was detained and then arrested for this break in. Additional information lead police to apply for, and execute two search warrants. These warrants resulted in searches of a motel room and a van used during the commission of the offence. Inside the motel room, a second person was taken into custody and police were able to recover from both searches, illicit drugs, prescription drugs, a handgun and various retail items from this break in.

The male, who was identified as Tod Purvis, age 49 of no fixed address was charged with 13 offences ranging from Break, Enter and Theft, Possession of Stolen property, both over and under $5000.00, possession and unsafe storage of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance and breaches of various Court Orders.

The female, identified as Emma Collins, age 21 of Prince Rupert, British Columbia was charged with 8 offences ranging from Break, Enter and Theft, Possession of Stolen property, both over and under $5000.00, possession and unsafe storage of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance.

Both are scheduled to attend Provincial Court in Okotoks on Friday February 24th, 2017 to answer to their charges.

