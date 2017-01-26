RCMP High River: Fire and Theft
Overnight House Fire
Stolen Skidoos
High River, Alberta – On January 23rd, 2017, High River RCMP responded to a report of a recent theft of a trailer and skidoos, 2 x 2014 red Polaris Voyageurs, from a residence located in the northwest area of the Town of High River.
A white Ford F350 with a possible lift kit was observed driving away from the location with the skidoos.
A short time later, the vehicle was located near Hartell on Highway 543 by members of the Turner Valley RCMP. The vehicle was tracked into the City of Okotoks, but due to heavy fog, eluded the responding members. It was last seen turning east onto Riverside Gate in Okotoks, near the Denny’s.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments
