RCMP High River and Okotoks – Jan 10, 2017

High River: Theft of Tools

High River, Alberta – On January 9th, 2017, at approximately 08:00 am, a male suspect entered the High River Peavey Mart and stole several hundred dollars’ worth of power tools. Surveillance footage captured the male unboxing a Milwaukee drill and tucking it in his coveralls before exiting through the front door to a running truck. A description of the getaway driver was not obtained. On scene witnesses estimate the suspect to be between the age of 25-30, approximately 5’10” with a slim build. This incident is still under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Okotoks – Break & Enter/ Theft

Okotoks – AB, On January 10, 2017 at approx. 05:40 am Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a break and enter and theft of an ATM at the North Railway Shell Gas station. Two unknown suspects were captured on video surveillance driving a stolen blue Ford F-350, in reverse, through the front windows of the store. The two suspects exited the vehicle and placed the damaged ATM into the bed of their truck before driving away. Store was closed at the time of the break and enter and no one was hurt.

The involved vehicle was located approx. an hour later in High River with the empty ATM rolled away from the vehicle. It is unknown how much cash was stolen.

This matter is still under investigation.

Okotoks RCMP is seeking public assistance to solve this crime. Anyone with any information regarding this or other crimes are asked to call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

