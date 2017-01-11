RCMP High River: Theft From UFA Request to Identify
High River, Alberta
On Monday, January 9, 2017, at approximately 8:30 am, two males entered the UFA Farm & Ranch Store in High River, Alberta. The two males were caught on video surveillance putting several items in their pockets and then leaving the store. Prior to entering the store, the males were seen on video driving around the yard in a white Chevrolet or GMC truck. The suspects are believed to be the same individuals responsible for thefts that occurred at the High River Peavey Mart the same morning. Video stills of the males and the vehicle are pictured below. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.
Comments
RCMP High River: Theft From UFA Request to Identify — No Comments