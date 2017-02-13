RCMP Investigating Human Remains

Lyalta, Alberta – RCMP Major Crimes, Forensic Identification Section and detachment members from Strathmore detachment are investigating after human remains were found near Lyalta, Alberta on February 11, 2017. The deceased has been identified as Victoria Lynn Isabelle Levesque, 25 years old, of Calgary. The cause of death is still under investigation. Autopsy will be completed in the next few days.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

