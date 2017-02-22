 /  RCMP Issue Canada Wide Warrant – Robert Alan Edward Clarke, 34 years old

Edmonton, Alberta – RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Robert Alan Edward Clarke as he works in the Grande Prairie area and travels between BC, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call your local police to deal with him as he could be dangerous. The release below is the originating media release out of Prince George BC with their contacts and a picture of Robert.

Canada Wide Warrant

Chetwynd, B.C. North District

2017-02-21 11:53 PST

File # 2016-506

Prince George RCMP is asking the publics assistance in locating Robert Alan Edward Clarke who has an unendorsed warrant for his arrest. Charges include attempt murder, weapons offences, assault and kidnapping.

Robert Alan Edward Clarke, 34 years old, should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The RCMP caution the public if sighted, do not attempt to apprehend CLARKE and immediately call 911.

CLARKE is described as:

Caucasian man

5’10 (178 CM)

166 pounds (75 KG)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo of an eagle on upper right arm

Anyone with information on the location of Robert Alan Edward Clarke is asked to contact the North District RCMP at 250 561-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

The investigators, Cst. Coralie WILKSON (250 552-0346) or Cpl. John Tent (250 329-5006) can be contacted directly.

