RCMP Okotoks ~ Okotoks Junior High School CLOSED Today Due to Threat

The following press release has been received from the Okotoks RCMP Detachment. No further details are available at this time.

Threats Made to Okotoks School

Okotoks, Alberta – On March 8, 2017, the Foothills School Division after learning that a threat had been made towards Ecole Okotoks Junior High School, immediately contacted the Okotoks RCMP. This threat had been made today and was reported after school hours by a student. As a result of this threat, the Okotoks Detachment in conjunction with its General Investigation Section are investigating. The RCMP is working in close partnership with Foothills School Division and as a result of this incident and out of an abundance of caution, the Foothills School Division has cancelled classes tomorrow at the affected school. The RCMP treats all cases of threats seriously and continues to investigate. No further details are available at this time.

The RCMP is always seeking public help is solving crime. If you have any information, regarding any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP Detachment at 403-995-4202 . If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You do not need to reveal your identity and Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

