RCMP Okotoks UPDATE to Junior High School Threats – School re-opens

RCMP Okotoks – Update on threats made to Okotoks school

Okotoks, Alberta – Okotoks RCMP have concluded their investigation into a threat which resulted in today’s closure of an Okotoks School. After completing numerous interviews with students and parents, the Okotoks RCMP General Investigation Section has identified the source of the threat.

A student of Ecole Okotoks Junior High overheard a conversation between other students after school on March 8, during which statements were made about carrying out an act of violence at the school on March 9. The RCMP has identified and interviewed the involved students and determined that while the conversations did take place, there was no plan and no intent to carry out the acts. For these reasons, no criminal charges will be laid in this case. The identities of the young persons involved will not be released.

“On behalf of the RCMP, I want to thank the students, parents and staff of Ecole Okotoks Junior High for their cooperation over the last 24 hours,” says Staff Sergeant Jim Ross, Okotoks RCMP detachment Commander.” Thanks to everyone working together, we were able to investigate this quickly. I want to assure parents that while it was necessary to take the precaution of closing the school today, we are confident that it is safe for school to resume.”

The Foothills School Division has notified students and parents that classes will resume on Friday, March 9th, 2017.

