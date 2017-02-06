RCMP Olds: Robbery and Car Accident

Olds RCMP Seek Assistance in Armed Robbery Investigation

On January 31, 2017 at about 11:15 PM the Rocky Mountain Liquor Store reported a robbery. An unknown suspect arrived at the store as the staff were locking the entrance at closing. The suspect brandished a knife and directed the staff to reopen the door. A quantity of cash was taken from the register as well as several small bottles of liquor. The staff were not injured.

Police searched the surrounding area after receiving the dispatch which include the use of a Police Service Dog. The search was unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 6’2″ Caucasian Male with a heavy build, he was wearing a black toque, a brown Under Armour Winter jacket, blue jeans, brown footwear, and had his nose and mouth covered by a neck warmer or similar garment.

Review of Surveillance Footage has shown the suspect walk east and then north of the store toward a residential/industrial area. Vehicle traffic is noted to be in the area at that time. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those involved in this crime.

This investigation is ongoing and police are asking that if you have information relating to this or any other crime to please call the Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com . You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Car Careens Into Homes

On February 3, 2017 RCMP at about 10:44 A.M. Olds Detachment, along with Olds Fire Department and Alberta Health Services EMS, attended to a motor vehicle collision off 55 Street just West of the four way stop intersection with 57 Avenue.

A west bound vehicle, 2016 Jeep Cherokee, had driven across the boulevard striking a light standard that propelled a tire into the Property East of the Primary residence. The Jeep drove the length of a wooden fence line destroying it then continued into the yard and through a detached garage. The Jeep continued on ultimately removing the SW corner of the residence on that property before going through the shared fence line with a neighbouring property, pushing a deck off its supports then coming to a stop against the SE corner of the neighbouring residence to the West. The vehicle is believed to have gone airborne for approximately 20 feet as it mounted over the curb.

The occupants, a couple in their late 70’s and early 80’s, of Olds, Alberta were extricated from the wreckage and taken to hospital. Occupants of the respective residences were not injured. The occupants of the vehicle remain in hospital at this time.

Police investigation has determined there is no criminal aspect to the driving behavior and no charges are being considered at this time. A medical complication arose for the male driver as the vehicle was west bound and resulted in him being incapable of operating the vehicle.

