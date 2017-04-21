RCMP and OPP Joint Investigation Solves Series of Pharmacy Robberies in Southern Alberta and Ontario

Airdrie, Alberta – An inter-provincial investigation between RCMP, Calgary Police, Windsor Police and Ontario Provincial Police has resulted in charges being laid in a series of Pharmacy Armed Robberies in Southern Alberta and Ontario.

On March 20th, Airdrie RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Crossfield Pharmacy. A short time later, RCMP were notified of another robbery, this time at the Sandstone Pharmacy on 8th Street in Airdrie.

On March 30th, Turner Valley RCMP were dispatched to Sandul’s Pharmacy in Black Diamond for a reported armed robbery. On April 5th, a fourth robbery occurred, this time at a pharmacy in Bragg Creek. In each of the robberies, a man armed with a knife entered the area where narcotics were kept and stole prescription medications including opiates.

On April 7th, the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch took the lead in investigating the four Alberta armed robberies. At the same time, OPP in Essex County were investigating 14 robberies that had occurred in several jurisdictions across Ontario from October 2016 to March 2017. The RCMP and OPP investigation led to the identification of Dustin Ross Robinson, formally of Sarnia Ontario and currently residing in Calgary, Alberta.

The joint investigation gathered evidence which included search warrants for a residence and vehicle in Calgary, and a work site near Fort McMurray. The search warrants were conducted on April 13th and 14th, resulting in the recovery of clothing and items used by the suspect in addition to an abundance of prescription narcotics taken during the robberies.

34-year-old Dustin Robinson has been charged with 4 counts of robbery and 4 counts of disguise with intent relating to the Alberta armed robberies. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on April 20, 2017.

In addition to the Alberta charges, Robinson is facing an additional 24 criminal code charges in Ontario stemming from the armed robbery investigations there.

