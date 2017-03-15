RCMP Southern Alberta: Airdrie Accident on QEII and Strathmore Hit and Run

This matter is under investigation and further information will be provided when available.

The male driver of the SUV has been transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The drivers of the semis have suffered minor injury and remain on scene.

An SUV travelling northbound in the southbound lanes collided head on with a semi, and a second semi then collided with the first semi.

Airdrie, Alberta – Airdrie RCMP are currently investigating a serious three vehicle collision involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle. The collision occurred at 2:43 a.m. this morning.

Strathmore RCMP look to the public to help solve hit and run that sent a teenage girl to hospital

Langdon, Alberta – In a continuing effort to locate the person responsible for a hit and run collision that sent a teenage girl to hospital, RCMP in Strathmore are appealing to the public for information.

On February 17 at 5:40 pm., two Langdon teens were walking on the side of 4th street in Langdon when a truck struck one of the girls and flung her into the ditch. The 13-year-old victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was air lifted to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

It is now almost a month since the incident occurred. The victim continues to recover from her injuries and the driver of the involved vehicle has yet to contact police.

The vehicle is described as:

full sized, Older Dodge half ton (early 90’s)

headache rack covering the back window

a toolbox in the bed

a red slip tank in the bed

Dark Blue

A short time after the collision, a vehicle matching this description was seen in the ditch on Hwy 24 approximately 10 km south of highway 1. The witness who saw the vehicle in the ditch described the driver as making frantic efforts to get unstuck. Once the truck was freed, it was seen driving north towards highway 1.

Strathmore RCMP are asking anyone with information on this hit and run collision to contact the Strathmore detachment at 403-934-3535. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.