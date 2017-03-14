RCMP Southern Alberta: Airdrie Insulin Pump Theft and High River Grocery Theft

Airdrie RCMP Charges Man for Theft of Child’s Insulin Pump

Calgary, Alberta– On March 11, 2017, just after midnight, an off duty Calgary Police Service member recognized who he believed to be the suspect involved in the insulin pump theft at the Stew Hendry Arena in NE, Calgary. The suspect was also linked to thefts from arenas in the Calgary area.

The man was subsequently arrested and identified as 51 year old Kevin Roggeveen (51) of Alberta, and charged with Theft over $5000 in relation to the theft of the insulin pump. In additional, Roggeveen was charged with to two counts of Theft Under $5000 from a Motor Vehicle and one count of Theft Under $5000, for recent Calgary Police Service cases.

The Airdrie RCMP would like to thank the Canadian public and police services, loss prevention officers, and many more for all their assistance in this case. Numerous helpful tips were received, as well as offers for assistance for the family effected by this crime.

High River: Theft of Groceries

High River, Alberta – On Feb 21, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. a lone male entered the Stephen’s No Frills in High River. Once in the store, the male loaded a shopping cart with groceries and left the premises avoiding the checkout tills. Once outside the store, he was observed unloading the groceries into a white van that had no side windows. The male then left the area, however no licence plate number was obtained.

The male was described as follows:

-Caucasian

-approx 55 years of age

-had a grey or white beard

">

If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), please call the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

