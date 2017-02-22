RCMP Southern Alberta – Airdrie Road Rage and Coaldale Theft

Airdrie Rural RCMP Investigates Road Rage Incident

Balzac, Alberta- On Feb. 4th, 2017, at approximately 10:00 p.m., near Balzac, Alberta, on Highway 566 a road rage incident occurred where a suspect male pointed a firearm at another vehicle. As a family was driving on the highway they encountered a suspect vehicle who began taunting them by tailgating, varying speeds, and flashing their high beam lights. Eventually, both vehicles came to a stop, and a suspect male pointed what appeared to be a firearm. The victims left the scene immediately and contacted police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model White sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus. The vehicle was last seen driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 566.

There were at least two occupants in the suspect vehicle, however the male suspect driver was described as:

Darker complexion

In his 40’s

little Black moustache

Indented cheeks

Mole on his left cheek

Wearing Black ball cap

An RCMP composite sketch artist has created a likeness of the suspect.

RCMP are asking anyone with information pertaining to this crime to contact Mark Matheson at 403-945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Coaldale RCMP investigate the theft of a Fiberglass Cistern

Coaldale, Alberta – On February 21, 2017 the Coaldale RCMP received a complaint of a theft of a 1000 lb fiberglass cistern worth $4900 taken from a Coaldale business.

The cistern was stolen sometime on the weekend of February 10-13, 2017. Cisterns are defined as waterproof receptacles for holding liquids, usually water. They are primarily used for rural properties. Based on its size, the stolen cistern would have been hauled by a large trailer. Each cistern have unique serial numbers. This stolen cistern has serial #SN1700500.

If anyone has any information in this crime or any other please contact the Coaldale Rural RCMP at (403) 329-5080/ Coaldale Municipal RCMP at(403) 345-5552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the internet at . Crime stoppers will pay cash rewards up to $2000.00 for information that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and the identity of the caller will remain anonymous.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

