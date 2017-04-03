RCMP Southern Alberta: Firearm Charge and Motorcycle Fatality

Strathmore, Alberta – RCMP in Strathmore have charged an 18-year old man with firearms offences after responding to a report of a person with a gun Thursday afternoon.
On March 30 at 4:54 pm, Strathmore RCMP received a complaint that a man had pointed a pistol at another person at the Strathmore skate park. Officers attended and were able to identify the suspect through witness statements. A short time later, the suspect was found walking nearby and arrested without incident. A pellet gun, resembling a pistol, was located and seized at the time of his arrest.
During the investigation, the Youth Club followed lock-down procedures as a precaution.
18-year-old Dawson Hoerdt from Strathmore has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, and carry a concealed weapon. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Strathmore Provincial Court on May 16, 2017.
