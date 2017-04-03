RCMP Southern Alberta: Firearm Charge and Motorcycle Fatality

Cochrane RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision

On April 1st 2017 at 4:56 PM Cochrane RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a serious motorcycle collision on Highway 1a and Branch Road near Morley Alberta. Upon arrival emergency crews were unable to resuscitate a 68 year old Alberta man. Initial investigation indicates that the motorcycle the male was driving left the roadway and the male was ejected from the motorcycle. Police are still investigating the factors that led to this collision. Alcohol is not believed to be involved.

If anyone witnessed this collision they are asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Strathmore RCMP lay charges after firearms call

Strathmore, Alberta – RCMP in Strathmore have charged an 18-year old man with firearms offences after responding to a report of a person with a gun Thursday afternoon.

On March 30 at 4:54 pm, Strathmore RCMP received a complaint that a man had pointed a pistol at another person at the Strathmore skate park. Officers attended and were able to identify the suspect through witness statements. A short time later, the suspect was found walking nearby and arrested without incident. A pellet gun, resembling a pistol, was located and seized at the time of his arrest.

During the investigation, the Youth Club followed lock-down procedures as a precaution.

18-year-old Dawson Hoerdt from Strathmore has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, and carry a concealed weapon. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Strathmore Provincial Court on May 16, 2017.

