RCMP Southern Alberta – High River and Strathmore

High River Alberta- Members responded to a complaint of a stolen back pack from the Tim Hortons on Highway 2A and High Country Drive NW, High River. The complainant had left her gym back that had approximately $250.00 worth of sports clothing in it. The suspect, the female in the photograph, was seen taking the bag and holding it in her possession until a male (photograph) picked her up. RCMP are requesting assistance from the general public in identifying the suspect and the male who picked her up.

Strathmore RCMP investigate Attempted Armed Robbery

Strathmore, Alberta – The Strathmore RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance regarding an armed robbery which occurred at a local business in Strathmore.

On February 15, 2017 at approximately 9:15 PM, Strathmore RCMP responded to the report of an armed robbery in progress at a business on Ridge Road in Strathmore. An lone male approached the business and demanded money from the employee, while producing a weapon. When the suspect was interrupted, he fled from the scene. No injuries occurred during the incident, and no money was obtained by the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male who was wearing a black jacket or shirt and dark jeans.