RCMP Southern Alberta – Jan 12, 2017

RCMP Cochrane – Semi MVC Highway 1

January 12, 2017 – There is a semi blocking the fast lane westbound highway 1 just west of the Bear Hills turn off. Crews will be on scene for several hours yet working to tow the semi. One lane will still remain open, please be cautious.

Banff RCMP search local business, seize controlled substances Banff, Alberta – RCMP officers in Banff executed a search warrant and seized controlled substances from a local business after receiving complaints from neighbouring businesses and citizens. On Jan 10, 2017, Banff RCMP received judicial authorization to search the “Canna Clinic” located in the Bear Street mall in Banff. RCMP seized a substantial amount of marijuana and a marijuana concentrate commonly called “Shatter”. Nine individuals associated with the Canna Clinic were arrested without incident and charges are pending. RCMP learned that the Canna Clinic was granted a business license in December 2016 to sell paraphernalia until such time that the sale of recreational marijuana became legalized. RCMP were alerted by several concerned citizens that the Canna Clinic was selling marijuana to customers and began an investigation. In consultation with the Federal Crown Prosecutor for the area, Banff RCMP obtained a search warrant which resulted in these arrests and charges. “The RCMP is committed to enforcement of all laws, including the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.,” said Corporal Curtis Peters. “Currently, possession and trafficking of marijuana remains an offence and the RCMP will continue to enforce the law.” Cochrane RCMP Break and Enter to Business Break and Enter at the Cobb’s Bakery in Cochrane On December 22, 2016 at approximately 01:30 hrs police were called to an alarm at Cobbs bakery in Cochrane Alberta. Upon arrival they discovered that the business had been broken into. Members reviewed the onsite video surveillance and observed that a male suspect wearing a Calgary Flames hoody jacket and white running shoes gained access through the front door of the store with a crow bar. The suspect stole an empty cash register from the location and fled the scene through the rear door. RCMP are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect. 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Pubic with any information on this crime are asked to either call the detachment at 403-851-8000 or crime stoppers at

We’re Hiring – Attend the RCMP Visible Minority Career Presentation



(Calgary, AB) – Learn how you can be part of Canada’s national police force at a special recruiting presentation for those who identify themselves as belonging to a visible minority group.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) offers an exceptional career, letting you make a real difference in your community and your country. No other police force in Canada provides the levels of services and variety offered by the RCMP, as well as opportunities for continued learning and growth.

Currently, 9.7% of RCMP officers self-identified as a visible minority. The RCMP is committed to increasing the number of visible minority officers to 20% to better represent the communities we serve across the country.

The Visible Minority Career Presentation is a unique opportunity to meet with recruiters and hear real life career experiences from visible minority police officers who are proud to wear the RCMP uniform. A recruiting officer will also outline the process to apply, the benefits and rewards of a career in policing, provide advice and answer questions. The presentation is on:

Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 6:00 PM

RCMP Duncan Building

7575 – 8 Street NE, Calgary, AB

The RCMP is looking for people from across the country to join Canada’s national police service. If you or someone you know is thinking about becoming a police officer with the RCMP, visit rcmpcareers.ca.

Quick Facts

Competitive salary and benefits: RCMP police officers have great salary potential and standard force benefits include medical, dental, and life insurance, and the best maternity and parental allowances in the country.

Guaranteed employment after graduation: Once you've graduated from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Academy, you immediately start your career in General Duty Policing. To meet organizational needs, applicants from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba will have the opportunity to select their home province for their first post following graduation. The RCMP's operational needs will continue to determine the exact location of a posting. Applicants willing to relocate anywhere within Canada will still have that option and their relocation will also be based on organizational needs.

Once you’ve graduated from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Academy, you immediately start your career in General Duty Policing. To meet organizational needs, applicants from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba will have the opportunity to select their home province for their first post following graduation. The RCMP’s operational needs will continue to determine the exact location of a posting. Applicants willing to relocate anywhere within Canada will still have that option and their relocation will also be based on organizational needs. Over 150 career specializations: After only three years of General Duty Policing, you can explore a vast range of specialized career paths.

After only three years of General Duty Policing, you can explore a vast range of specialized career paths. Paid cadet training: Cadets at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Training Academy receive paid training from their very first day.

Cadets at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Training Academy receive paid training from their very first day. Travel and development opportunities: You will begin your career by working in Canada and may have the opportunity to work abroad in Foreign Missions, or in specializations ranging from Forensics to Cybercrime Intelligence.

You will begin your career by working in Canada and may have the opportunity to work abroad in Foreign Missions, or in specializations ranging from Forensics to Cybercrime Intelligence. Pre-Posting: To meet organizational needs, applicants from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba will have the opportunity to select their home province for their first post following graduation. The RCMP’s operational needs will continue to determine the exact location of a posting.Applicants willing to relocate anywhere within Canada will still have that option and their relocation will also be based on organizational needs.

Quote

“A career with the RCMP offers the chance to have a daily positive impact on Canadian communities.

The RCMP has deemed it a priority to recruit qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to better reflect our Canadian population. We believe that the more diverse we are when it comes to gender, ethnic background, religion or sexual orientation, the better we are able to serve all Canadians.

The RCMP has been keeping communities safe since 1873. To do our job, we need highly motivated team players who possess strong leadership abilities from a wide range of backgrounds. A uniform with your name on it is waiting for you.”

— Constable Wilson YEE, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

