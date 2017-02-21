RCMP Southern Alberta: Long Weekend Updates

Airdrie RCMP respond to child drowning

Airdrie, Alberta – At approximately 1:20 pm on Feb 20, Airdrie RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting two children had fallen through the ice on a canal in the Bayside neighbourhood of Airdrie.

Two brothers, age 10 and 6 were on the ice and fell through. A witness at a nearby residence called 911. Emergency crews responded and pulled the children from the water. the 6 year old child was flown to the Alberta Children’s Hospital by STARS air ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. The 10 year old remains in hospital with his family.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” says Inspector Gord Sage, officer in charge of Airdrie RCMP. “This is a sad day and we offer our deepest condolences to the family.”

Strathmore RCMP Attend Fatal Single Vehicle Collision Near Standard

Strathmore, Alta. – On Sunday, Feb.19, 2017 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover near the intersection of Highway 561 and Highway 840, south of the village of Standard.

When emergency crews arrived the driver and lone occupant of the SUV, a 35-year-old man from Strathmore, had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues and the name of the deceased will not be released.

High River – Theft of Groceries

High River, Alberta – On February 17th, 2017, at approximately 2:00 P.M., High River RCMP responded to a report of a theft of groceries from the CO-OP Grocery Store in the Town of High River.

An unknown male entered the CO-OP. 10 minutes later, he exited out the indoor with a full load of groceries, mostly meat. The male jumped into an awaiting vehicle with a second male and fled, almost running over the manager who was attempting to stop them.

The males are described as:

Bald. Bad teeth, some missing. Approximately 65 years old. Slight build. Dark black sweatshirt with printing.

Grey wavy hair. Missing teeth. Approximately 65 years old. Dark jacket with unknown logo.

The pair left in a small, grey, older model (1990s) Toyota truck with a possible Alberta Licence Plate J31735. The truck had a matching coloured topper with broken windows on one side.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

