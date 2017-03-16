RCMP Southern Alberta: Missing Snowshoers and Teacher Charged with Sexual Exploitation

Lake Louise – Missing persons believed to be victims of Avalanche

Lake Louise, Alberta – RCMP in Lake Louise, along with Parks Canada are working to locate two missing snowshoers who are believed to have been caught in an avalanche north of Lake Louise.

On March 14, RCMP were notified by staff of a hotel that two registered guests from Boston, MA, USA, had not checked out of their accommodations in Field, B.C. RCMP later located the vehicle that had been rented by the missing parties at a trail head north of Lake Louise on Highway 93, near an area that had recently experienced an avalanche.

Search efforts are being led by Parks Canada and an update will be provided when the recovery operation is complete. Efforts to access the area are being hindered by the weather and the risk of further avalanches.

The families of the missing people have been notified by RCMP and the identities will not be released.

Raymond RCMP charge local teacher with Sexual Exploitation

Raymond, Alberta – On October 16th, 2016, Raymond RCMP received information that a local teacher was having inappropriate interactions via text messages and conduct outside the school environment with a Raymond High School student.

On February 17th, 2017, Jentry Jack Salmon, a 33 year old from Raymond was charged with 2 counts of Sexual Exploitation – Section 153(1) Criminal Code. Salmon was served a summons with a first court appearance of March 14th, 2017.

The name of the victim will not be released.

This matter is now before the courts thus further information will not be released.

