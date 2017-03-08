RCMP Southern Alberta: Pincher Creek, Olds and Airdrie

Airdrie RCMP Needs Help Identifying Thief of Child’s Insulin Pump

Airdrie, Alberta- On Thursday, March 2, 2017, at approximately 6:20 p.m. tp 6:40 p.m., a suspect male entered the Ron Ebbesen Arena on East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, and stole a child’s medical insulin pump from a change room while he was playing hockey. The child’s mother confirmed the pump is a lifeline for her son who is affected by Type 1 Diabetes, and estimates it is valued at over $5000.00.

RCMP have obtained video surveillance from the arena, and a photograph of the suspect has been obtained. He is described as:

Caucasian male

Slim to average build and approximate 6’0″ tall

Wearing a Navy Blue toque with a White emblem on it and White writing on the fold, Jeans, Black Hooded Winter Jacket with Gray lining, Black running shoes White Nike Logo

Glasses

Brown goatee

RCMP are asking anyone with information pertaining to this crime to contact Cst. Jennifer Weedmark at the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Olds RCMP Investigate Fatal Fire

Olds, Alberta – On March 4, at 7:40 am, emergency crews from Olds and Bowden responded to a structure fire at a rural property north of the town of Olds.

When the fire was extinguished, the body of a 53-year-old female was found inside the burned garage. No one else was in the garage at the time. The fire and the death are not considered suspicious. Olds RCMP and fire investigators are continuing to work to determine the cause of the fire.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

Pincher Creek: Increase in Motor Vehicle Thefts

RCMP in Pincher Creek are reporting an increase in the numbers of motor vehicle thefts in the first two months of 2017 compared to 2016. In January and February of this year RCMP have responded to 11 complaints of stolen vehicles, including quads, snow machines and trucks. This compares to four complaints over the same period in 2016. This increase is consistent with other jurisdictions in the Province and most likely a result of the illicit drug trade.

Pincher Creek RCMP are reminding the public not to leave their vehicles unattended while running or keys easily accessible as this makes them a target of would be thieves. Snow Machines and quads need to be secured at all times and trailers should have a hitch lock if left unattended.

