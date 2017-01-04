RCMP Southern Alberta Reports

Male Struck By Train in Canmore

Canmore, AB – On January 1, 2017 at 0351 hrs Canmore RCMP Detachment received a call advising a pedestrian had been struck on the tracks near Railway Avenue. The train was travelling Eastbound through Canmore when a male was observed laying on the tracks. The train activated its emergency stop procedures, however, the collision was unavoidable. Canmore RCMP, Fire and Emergency Medical personal attended and found the male had succumbed to his injuries. Canmore RCMP in connection with CP Police and staff were able to secure the scene.

The 21 year old male from Calgary has been identified and investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Okotoks RCMP makes an arrest in Armed Robbery

Okotoks RCMP makes an arrest in Armed Robbery Okotoks- AB, On 2017-01-04 at 01:41 hrs Okotoks RCMP members were dispatched to an Armed Robbery at 7-11 on Elizabeth Street in downtown Okotoks. A short time after responding, Okotoks RCMP was dispatched to a second Armed Robbery at another 7-11 on Milligan Drive in NE Okotoks. Both witnesses provided similar descriptions and in both cases a hunting knife was the weapon used. RCMP Police Dog Service was called out and attended both locations in efforts to locate a track on the suspect. Extensive patrols were made by the RCMP members in the area and located a suspect matching the description driving a silver Volkwagon Jetta. The male suspect was arrested and is currently in custody in Okotoks. No one was hurt during this Armed Robbery. Charges are pending.

