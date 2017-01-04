RCMP Southern Alberta Reports
Okotoks RCMP makes an arrest in Armed Robbery
Okotoks- AB, On 2017-01-04 at 01:41 hrs Okotoks RCMP members were dispatched to an Armed Robbery at 7-11 on Elizabeth Street in downtown Okotoks. A short time after responding, Okotoks RCMP was dispatched to a second Armed Robbery at another 7-11 on Milligan Drive in NE Okotoks. Both witnesses provided similar descriptions and in both cases a hunting knife was the weapon used.
RCMP Police Dog Service was called out and attended both locations in efforts to locate a track on the suspect. Extensive patrols were made by the RCMP members in the area and located a suspect matching the description driving a silver Volkwagon Jetta. The male suspect was arrested and is currently in custody in Okotoks.
No one was hurt during this Armed Robbery. Charges are pending.
Comments
RCMP Southern Alberta Reports — No Comments