RCMP Southern Alberta: Theft and Snowmobile Accident

Crowsnest Pass: Injured Snowmobiler

Blairmore, Alberta – On March 20th, 2017 at 11:53 a.m., the Crowsnest Pass RCMP detachment were notified of a snowmobile collision in the area of Lost Creek. The collision resulted in significant, but non-life threatening injuries, to a 14 year old male. Pincher Creek RCMP along with Pincher Creek Fire Services, both Pincher Creek and Kananaskis Search and Rescue Teams along with Conservation Officers, were deployed under the direction of the RCMP. Due to the extent of injuries and remote location of the collision, STARS air ambulance with the assistance of Kananaskis Search and Rescue attended the location to extract the injured male from the back country. Through the coordinated efforts of all emergency personnel, the injured male was safely transported to the Pincher Creek Health Centre for treatment.

Strathmore RCMP investigate multiple thefts from vehicles in Langdon

Langdon, Alberta – RCMP in Strathmore are reminding the public to secure vehicles and asking for tips after 13 vehicles were entered in Langdon.

In the early morning hours of March 19, two suspects gained entry to 13 different vehicles in Langdon, stealing various property before fleeing in a black pick up truck. In one instance, the suspects entered an unlocked vehicle and were able to use the garage door opener to gain entry to the garage and steal more property.

Surveillance cameras captured the attached images of one of the suspects, as well as the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com. you do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information that leads to an arrest(s) you may be eligible for a cash reward.

