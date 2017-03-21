RCMP Southern Alberta: Theft and Snowmobile Accident

Langdon, Alberta – RCMP in Strathmore are reminding the public to secure vehicles and asking for tips after 13 vehicles were entered in Langdon.
In the early morning hours of March 19, two suspects gained entry to 13 different vehicles in Langdon, stealing various property before fleeing in a black pick up truck. In one instance, the suspects entered an unlocked vehicle and were able to use the garage door opener to gain entry to the garage and steal more property.
Surveillance cameras captured the attached images of one of the suspects, as well as the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com. you do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information that leads to an arrest(s) you may be eligible for a cash reward.