RCMP Southern Alberta – Thefts in High River and Banff

High River RCMP Investigating Break and Enter

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP members were called to a complaint of a Break & Enter at the Rainbow Esso at 701 11th Avenue SE in High River in the early morning hours of February 10, 2017. Individual or Individuals broke in through the wash bay area and then into the store, attempting to break into the ATM machine.

The culprits got away with an undisclosed amount of money. The culprits also destroyed the surveillance equipment inside the store and damaged the Telus box outside. It appears the individual or individuals may have gotten spooked as it appears they took off in a hurry.

Banff RCMP investigating theft of ATM at Banff Park Lodge

Banff, Alberta – RCMP in Banff are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the person responsible for a theft that occurred between February 9 and February 10, 2017 at the Banff Park Lodge.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Banff RCMP at 403-762-2226. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

