RCMP Southern Alberta Weekend Reports

Okotoks RCMP make arrests and Recover Stolen Vehicles

Okotoks, Alberta – Okotoks RCMP arrested five persons over the weekend, including one young offender in relation to vehicle thefts. Four vehicles were recovered, and several charges were laid in regards to these occurrences.

In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, 2017, Okotoks RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Pine Creek Road in De-Winton. RCMP were advised that there was a male in the driver’s seat, apparently sleeping. Upon police arrival, the vehicle was confirmed as stolen out of Calgary. Darwin BRUCE of Calgary was subsequently arrested for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000, as well as 2 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000. BRUCE remains in custody awaiting a Bail Release hearing.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8, 2017, Okotoks RCMP received a call of a vehicle theft in progress. Members responded immediately and were led to the where the suspect had run into a snow bank on Milligan Drive. An adult male and a youth female were subsequently arrested without incident. The youth female was released to the custody of her parents, and is facing several charges, including Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000, Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The youths name is being withheld. The adult male, Austin SAVARY of Calgary, has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. SAVARY will be appearing in court in Calgary on January 10, 2017.

In the early morning hours of Monday, January 9, 2017, Okotoks RCMP responded to a call of suspicious persons trying door handles in the Westmount area of Okotoks. Police located the vehicle that the suspects were seen leaving the area in, and located it shortly after abandoned. Police were able to track the two suspects in the fresh fallen snow and apprehended an adult male and an adult female without incident. Charges are still pending, as the investigation is ongoing. Both suspects remain in custody.

The RCMP is always seeking public help is solving crime. If you have any information, regarding any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP Detachment at 403-995-4202. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You do not need to reveal your identity and Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Update 3 – Cochrane RCMP – Shots fired while serving an arrest warrant, ASIRT has taken over

Cochrane, Alberta – Mr. Deangelo Powderface has turned himself in to Cochrane RCMP. Police are no longer looking for anyone in regards to this crime. Thanks to all of you who assisted with this matter.

Background:

Update 2 – Cochrane RCMP – Shots fired while serving an arrest warrant, ASIRT has taken over

Cochrane, Alberta – RCMP were serving an arrest warrant yesterday on the Stoney Nakoda First Nations (Morley Alberta). While serving the warrant, shots were fired. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken the lead on the incident.

RCMP K-Division Major Crimes Unit was actively investigating the homicide of 27-year-old Lorenzo “Billy” Bearspaw who was first reported missing by his sister on Jan. 3, 2017. RCMP Special Tactical Operations (STO) as well as Police Dog Services (PDS) were engaged in search efforts as part of the missing persons investigation. On Jan 6, 2017 at 12:35 pm, PDS found the body of Lorenzo Bearsaw on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit identified 3 suspects in the homicide of Lorenzo Bearspaw. The Crown Prosecutor approved 3 Canada-Wide Arrest warrants for 1st Degree Murder for 29-year-old John Stephens, 27 year-old Ralph Stephens, and 22-year-old Deangelo Powderface, for the murder of Lorenzo Bearspaw.

On Jan. 7, 2017, at approximately 4:00 pm., Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team went to a residence on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation to serve the Canada-Wide Warrants. One of the suspects was arrested without incident. The second suspect engaged police and shots were fired.

ASIRT has been engaged and is investigating the shooting incident. The RCMP can confirm that Ralph Stephens was transported to hospital but did succumb to injuries sustained in the shooting.

“These events are tragic for the families, first responders and the Morley Community.,” says Chief Superintendent Tony Hamori, Officer in charge of Southern Alberta District RCMP. “ On behalf of the RCMP, I want to extend sincere condolences to the families of Lorenzo Bearspaw and Ralph Stephens. I also urge calm in the community while the investigations take place.”

John Stevens remains in police custody and is expected to have his first court appearance in the coming days. RCMP are actively looking for Deangelo Powderface, the 3rd individual charged in the murder of Lorenzo Bearspaw. He is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deangelo Powderface is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at(403)932-2211. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do).

High River RCMP charge a female with aggravated assault

High River, Alberta – The morning of January 6, 2017, High River RCMP responded to a request to assist EMS with a potentially suicidal female at a residence in the Town of High River. Once on scene, it was determined that Laurie BAYNHAM, 31, had stabbed a family member multiple times. BAYNHAM was arrested, processed, and formally charged with aggravated assault. She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Okotoks on January 10, 2017. The victim is recovering from her serious, but non life-threatening, injuries at the hospital.

The High River RCMP received assistance from the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch, the RCMP Interview Assistance Team and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services throughout the investigation.

Okotoks RCMP Assault with a Weapon (Bear Spray Deployed) Okotoks, Alberta – On January 6th, 2017 at approximately 9:17 pm Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a house party in the Air Ranch area in the Town of Okotoks where bear spray was deployed. A group, including the suspect who deployed the bear spray, fled the area in two vehicles and are believed to be from the City of Calgary. The suspect male is described as Latino, approximately 5’6″ in height, He was wearing a black hat and black baggy sweater. His pants were described as camo with a green print. Suspect vehicles described as a black Ford truck and a smaller car. The RCMP is always seeking public help is solving crime. If you have any information, regarding any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP Detachment at 403-995-4202. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). You do not need to reveal your identity and Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Strathmore RCMP – RCMP Encounter Bear Spray and Seize Drugs at a Traffic Stop Strathmore, Alta. – RCMP arrested a Strathmore man when he raised a can of bear spray after he had been pulled over by an RCMP officer. Police also seized a significant amount of drugs from the driver. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at 12:00 p.m., an RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop in the town of Strathmore. When the officer approached the vehicle and asked the driver for his licence, the driver allegedly produced a can of bear spray. Police safely arrested the driver without further incident and seized a large quantity of drugs from the vehicle. No injuries were sustained by the driver or the police officer. 19 year old Kurtis Goett of Strathmore is facing numerous charges which include drug trafficking and weapons-related offences: #1 Trafficking in Oxicodone Sec. 5(1) #2 Poss for purpose of trafficking Oxicodone Sec. 5(2) #3 Poss for purpose of trafficking cocaine Sec 5(2) #4 Poss for Purpose of trafficking Meth Sec 5(2) $5 Poss of a weapon or imitation Sec 88(1) (bear spray) #6 Poss of a Prohibited weapon Sec 91(2) (spring assisted knife) “Traffic stops are never routine,” says Constable Denzil Morey, Strathmore RCMP Media Resource Officer, “thankfully nobody was hurt, and some drugs were cleaned off our streets.” If you have any information about this crime, please call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com .

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

