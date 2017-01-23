RCMP Southern Alberta – Weekend Reports – January 23, 2017

Coaldale: Man Walking on Highway 3 Struck by a Truck – Critically Injured

Coaldale, Alberta – On January 20, 2017 at 7:40 p.m. Coaldale RCMP and Lethbridge Fire/EMS were dispatched to a pedestrian vehicle collision on Highway 3 at the Sunnyside Road just east of the City of Lethbridge.

The initial investigation reveals a pickup truck was travelling eastbound on highway 3 and struck a 47-year old man from Taber, Alberta while he was on highway 3. The exact point of impact appears to be close to the driving lane. The man was wearing dark clothing. At time of the collision the road was dry, weather mild but dark with no artificial light in the area.

The injured man was taken by ground ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital for assessment and treatment. He will be flown by STARS air ambulance to a Calgary area hospital for further treatment. His condition was described as being critical with injuries to his head and chest. The driver of the pickup truck was not physically injured but upset. Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services are assisting with the driver. The family of the pedestrian have been notified of this collision and the condition of their family member.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 3 were partially closed with the north lane open to allow eastbound travel. Coaldale RCMP are continuing with this investigation with the assistance of a RCMP traffic reconstructionist.

Okotoks: Mischief to property

Okotoks, AB – On January 20, 2017 Okotoks RCMP were informed of a Mischief at the Animal House Pet Store. The front windows of the store had been vandalized (spray-painted). This is one on several occurrences in recent months at this location. Okotoks RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or any other crimes are asked to call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). "> "> Gleichen RCMP looking for man wanted on numerous offences Siksika Nation, Alberta- RCMP in southern Alberta are looking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on firearms related charges. 30 –year-old Scott Aaron Stimson is wanted on numerous charges including Assault with a weapon, Pointing a firearm and Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The charges stem from an investigation on Siksika Nation. Stimson is known to travel between Siksika Nation and Calgary. Stimson is described as: – 6’2” tall, – 180 lbs – Indigenous male – Brown hair – Brown eyes The Gleichen RCMP are asking citizens not to approach Stimson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or their local police service. If you want to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS. Cochrane: Robbery on Highway 1 at Junction with Highway 68 Cochrane, Alberta – On January 21, 2017, at approximately 1:30 pm, Cochrane RCMP were called to the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 68 for a report of a Robbery. A female was driving East on Highway 1 when she approached a group of four females standing next to a car with the hood up waving for her to stop and assist. Believing that these four females were broken down, she stopped to offer her assistance. Once she had gotten out of her vehicle, she was assaulted by one of the four females. All four of the females then got into the victim’s car and drove away. The vehicle the four suspect females had been standing next to was also found to have been stolen from Calgary the previous day. The victim’s vehicle was located a short time later on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation. After refusing to stop for police, the suspects drove to an area of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and fled into the woods on foot. With the assistance of the RCMP Calgary Police Dog Service and Calgary Police Service HAWCS Helicopter, two of the four females believed responsible for this robbery were located and arrested. 25-year-old Karine Beaver and 27-year-old Michelle Twoyoungmen, both from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, have been charged with Robbery and Possession of property obtained by Crime. They are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Jan. 23, 2017 in Cochrane. Cochrane RCMP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crime to contact the Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000. Anyone with information on the two remaining female suspects is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com High River: Possession of Stolen Property High River, Alberta – On January 18th, 2017 High River RCMP searched a rural property NE of the town of High River and recovered 2 stolen skidoo’s and 3 stolen flat deck trailers. The skidoos were stolen from Airdrie while the trailers were taken from the Springbank District. The estimated value of these recovered items is approximately 45,000 dollars. George Bradford (52 yrs) of Strathmore District was arrested January 21, 2017 and is charged with possession of stolen property. He was released from custody and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial Court on February 24, 2017. High River Detachment is continuing this investigation.

