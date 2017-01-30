RCMP Southern Alberta – Weekend Update – January 30, 2017

Okotoks RCMP Arrest Suspect in Multiple Car Prowlings

Okotoks, Alberta – On January 19th, 2017, Okotoks RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious male walking on Highway 7 near 80th Street West. RCMP members attended and located the male. Subsequent investigation showed he was in possession of multiple items of stolen property, all taken from unlocked vehicles. Most of the property recovered has since been returned.

Okotoks RCMP are still attempting to locate the owner of a set keys stolen on the same night. The keys will have been missing since January 18th/19th, 2017 in the area of Big Rock Trail and Highway 7 West. The set contains a house key, an unknown small key and one vehicle key.

Kurt MORGAN, 21, was charged with four counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and two counts of Breach of Probation.

The RCMP is always seeking public help is solving crime. If you have any information, regarding any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP Detachment at 403-995-4202. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You do not need to reveal your identity and Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Cochrane – Request assistance locating missing male

Cochrane RCMP are requesting the assistance from members of the public in locating a young person who was last seen January 16, 2017 departing the area of Redwood Meadows on foot heading to the nearest C-train station in the City of Calgary. Sonya GAMBLE, mother of Seth CHRISTIANSON-GAMBLE age 16, was the last person to have contact with her son prior to Seth CHRISTIANSON-GAMBLE being reported missing. Police need to make contact with Seth CHRISTIANSON-GAMBLE as soon as practicable. Seth CHRISTIANSON-GAMBLE does not present a danger to the public, and foul play is not believed to be a factor. RCMP recommend that a member of the public notify police rather than approach Seth CHRISTIANSON-GAMBLE on their own.

The young person is described as a

* First Nations male,

* 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet in height,

* Thin build at 150-175 pounds, with

* Brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Seth CHRISTIANSON-GAMBLE, please have him attend the nearest police service office to speak with a law enforcement officer.

Information with regards to Seth CHRISTIANSON-GAMBLE may be forwarded to Cochrane RCMP by calling 403 851 8000.

