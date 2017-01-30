RCMP Southern Alberta – Weekend Update – January 30, 2017
Okotoks RCMP Arrest Suspect in Multiple Car Prowlings
Okotoks, Alberta – On January 19th, 2017, Okotoks RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious male walking on Highway 7 near 80th Street West. RCMP members attended and located the male. Subsequent investigation showed he was in possession of multiple items of stolen property, all taken from unlocked vehicles. Most of the property recovered has since been returned.
Okotoks RCMP are still attempting to locate the owner of a set keys stolen on the same night. The keys will have been missing since January 18th/19th, 2017 in the area of Big Rock Trail and Highway 7 West. The set contains a house key, an unknown small key and one vehicle key.
Kurt MORGAN, 21, was charged with four counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and two counts of Breach of Probation.
The RCMP is always seeking public help is solving crime. If you have any information, regarding any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP Detachment at 403-995-4202. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You do not need to reveal your identity and Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments
RCMP Southern Alberta – Weekend Update – January 30, 2017 — No Comments