RCMP Southern Alberta – Weekend Update: March 3 – 5 2017

Pincher Creek: Dewey (Todd) Starzyk Breaching Release Conditions

Background..February 8th, 2017 RCMP Pincher Creek arrested and charged Dewey (Todd) Starzyk, age 53 with multiple offences in relation to a shots fired call at his residence in Pincher Creek. Starzyk was taken into custody after a stand off with the RCMP Emergency Response Team. He was released by a Justice of the Peace with numerous conditions.

Dewey (Todd) Starzyk Breaching Release Conditions RCMP Pincher Creek-On March 3rd, 2017 at approximately 10:06 p.m., RCMP stopped a vehicle driven by Starzyk in Pincher Creek. He was arrested for breaching his curfew condition. A search of his vehicle located a small amount of what is believed to be cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia. RCMP Pincher Creek charged Dewey (Todd) Starzyk age 53 with one count of breaching his recognizance and one count of possession of a scheduled substance. He is scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court March 7th, 2017

Pincher Creek: Damage to Motel Room, Theft of Truck

Pincher Creek, Alberta – On March 3rd, 2017 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Pincher Creek RCMP received a call from the Blue Mountain motel reporting one of their rooms had been severely damaged. Later that evening the MD of Pincher Creek had a truck stolen from their yard, the stolen vehicle was driven through the MD yard fence causing extensive damage. At approximately 10:00 p.m.,the stolen truck was found abandoned in a rural area near Fort Macleod. A male suspect was located in Fort Macleod, Alberta and taken into custody by the Fort Macleod RCMP. The investigation revealed the same person was responsible for the damage to the motel room and the theft of the truck from Pincher Creek.

RCMP have charged Bryce Yates Burles age 22 with one count of Mischief under $5000.00, one count of Mischief over $5000.00 and possession of stolen property over $5000.00. Burles was released by the Justice of a Peace to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on March 7, 2017.

Fort Macleod RCMP Seek Public Assistance in Locating Missing Youth

Fort Macleod, Alberta – The RCMP are currently looking for 14-year old Creedance WOLFTAIL who went missing on Friday March 3,2017. Creedance went missing from the MAC’s Convenience Store in Fort Macleod shortly after 4pm. It is not known where Creedance may have gone and RCMP are concerned for his welfare.

Creedance is described as:

– Aboriginal Youth

– 5’9″ / 135 lbs

– Wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, black / white runners

RCMP believe that in an effort to be helpful, someone may have given a ride to Creedance. It is possible he may be in the Calgary or Lethbridge area.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Creedance WOLFTAIL, please call the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.

Cochrane: Injury Motor Vehicle Collision

Cochrane, Alberta – On March 4th, 2017 at approximately 1400 hrs, the Cochrane RCMP and emergency services responded to a two vehicle collision involving a Minivan and a Pickup truck. The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on Highway 1A just west of Jamieson road when the Minivan crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head on with the Pickup truck. A passenger of the truck was transported to hospital for precautionary reasons. Two occupants from the minivan were transported to hospital, one by ambulance and the other by STARS.

Winter road conditions are believed to have contributed to the collision. The collision is still under investigation.

