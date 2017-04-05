RCMP Strathmore: Drug Trafficking and Armed Robbery Charges

Strathmore RCMP – Woman Charged With Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

RCMP in Strathmore have charged a 39-year old female with drug offences, after responding to a call involving property damage from a firearm.

On Sunday, April 3, 2017 at 8:15 p.m., Strathmore RCMP received a complaint of property damage at a local motel, where it appeared a firearm had been discharged. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested a woman for drug possession and seized 48 grams of cocaine, along with some crystal meth. The woman was also in breach of conditions that had resulted from drug charges laid just a few weeks prior.

39-year-old Echo Brandt of Strathmore is facing numerous charges which include: Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possession of a Controlled Substance; and Fail to Comply with an Undertaking.

Police are still investigating the nature and circumstances surrounding the initial complaint of property damage, and no charges have been laid in relation to that.

“In recent weeks, our officers have done a great job in cleaning drugs off our streets,” says Staff Sergeant Kevin O’Dwyer, Strathmore RCMP Detachment Commander, “any amount of drugs taken out of circulation makes a difference.”

If you have any information about this crime, please call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Two charged in Strathmore Station Restaurant and Bar Armed Robbery

On Thursday, April 28, 2016 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to a report of an Armed Robbery at the Strathmore Station Restaurant and Bar. Witnesses saw two male suspects enter the bar and approach the staff with a hand gun demanding cash. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and left in a white Dodge Ram pick up that had been waiting outside. The pick up truck had previously been reported stolen from Calgary. It was later found burned at a rural location southwest of Strathmore.

After a lengthy investigation, the Strathmore General Investigation Section has charged two males; Jordan Stackhouse (28) formerly of Edmonton, Alberta with Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5000 and Yann Seguin (28) of no fixed address, with Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5000. A warrant for the arrest of Seguin has been issued.

If anyone has information pertaining to the location of Yann Sequin, please contact your local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Strathmore RCMP charge three for drug trafficking in Strathmore

An investigation into the trafficking of controlled substances in Strathmore was conducted jointly between the Strathmore General Investigative Section and the RCMP Provincial General Investigation Section. This operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals:

Christopher Macleod (32) of Strathmore was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine.

was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine. Sasha Szabo (29) of Strathmore was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine.

was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine. Ryan Jennings (28) of Strathmore was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking in fentanyl.

All three will be appearing in Strathmore Provincial Court.

This operation was initiated in response to concerns over drug trafficking and the associated crime from it in Strathmore. Members of the public who suspect drug activity are encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) Tipsters alway remain anonymous.

