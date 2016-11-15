Real Estate Law Terms to Know in Alberta Foothills – Part 1

By James Lozinsky

Adjustments – On Closing Date / Completion Date these are the costs directly tied to the Property such as Property Taxes, Town Utilities and Condo Fees. The costs are prorated and adjusted so that the Seller only pays for these up to Closing Date and the Buyer pays for all costs on and after Closing Date. Also see Adjustment Date, Statement of Adjustments.

Addendum – An Addendum is an agreement between the Buyer and Seller to add, delete or change the terms of a Contract, either before or after it is a Firm Contract.

Adjustment Date – is the same day as Closing Date / Completion Date; it is the date that the costs directly related to the Property like Property Taxes, Town Utilities & Condo Fees are adjusted between the Buyer and Seller. For instance, assume a Contract has an Adjustment Date / Closing Date of May 15 and all Property Taxes are paid based on the Calendar Year (January to December). This means the Seller is responsible for the Property Taxes from January 1 to and including May 14. However, Property Taxes are generally not due until the middle of the year (depending on the Municipality), so the taxes are adjusted on the Statement of Adjustments by giving the Buyer a Credit for the Seller’s share of the Property Taxes. The Buyer then has to make sure these taxes are paid to the Municipality when they become due. It is similar with Condo Fees: The Closing Date is May 15; the Seller pays the Condo Fees on May 1 for the entire month; then, on the Adjustment Date, the Seller receives a credit back for the Condo Fees prorated from May 15 to May 31.

Agreement – See Contract, Offer to Purchase.

Amendment – See Addendum.

Amortization – is the length of time it would take you to pay your Mortgage in full, down to $00.00, to the Lender if the Interest Rate stays the same and your Monthly Payments remain the same. Most Mortgages have an Amortization of 15 to 25 years. You can increase or decrease your Monthly Payments by increasing or decreasing the Amortization Period, however, you cannot extend longer than 25 years. By shortening your Amortization Period, you increase your monthly payments, but you then pay less interest to the bank and have your Mortgage paid off sooner.

Appraisal – see Appraiser

Appraiser – The Appraiser performs an independent evaluation of the Property to determine its current Market Value and then prepares a report of the results, an Appraisal. The Appraisal is used by the Lender to determine how much they will loan to the Buyer to purchase the Property. Generally a Lender will loan up to 75% of the Market Value of the Property. An Appraisal should also be used to determine the Market Value at a point in time, if you are thinking of buying out a joint title holder.

Assumption of Mortgage – When a Buyer purchases Property and instead of obtaining their own Mortgage, they assume the mortgage of the Seller. The Buyer has to qualify with the Seller’s Lender before they can assume the Mortgage. There are many factors to consider before agreeing to an Assumption of Mortgage to take place.

Attached Good – see Chattels, Fixtures, Unattached Goods.

Attorney – An Attorney is a person you have granted the power to deal with your assets, either without restriction or on a specific, restricted basis, in a document called a Power of Attorney. Sometimes people think an Attorney means Lawyer. However, in Canada, we do not call Lawyers Attorneys, we call them Lawyers. If you thought Attorney meant lawyer, you have been Americanized by watching too much ‘Merican TV and movies. To cure this, you need to quickly get some Poutine, cover it in Maple Syrup and eat it with a hockey stick while watching The Rick Mercer Report and drinking a Caesar.

Balance of Cash to Close – see Cash Shortfall, Cash to Close

Bank – see Lender

Bareland Condominium – A Bareland Condominium is contains a plot of land for each unit. The owner is responsible for everything inside the unit’s land boundaries, including house, garage, trees, shrubs, etc. A Bareland Condominium requires a Real Property Report with a Compliance Certificate on sale. The Common Property and the responsibilities for its care and maintenance vary from one Condominium Corporation to another.

Bill of Sale – is a document used to transfer Chattels (also called Unattached Goods) from the Seller to the Buyer. Normally, a Bill of Sale is not used in a Real Estate Transaction. The Chattels that are purchased with the Property are listed in the Contract as either Attached or Unattached Goods. The Contract also contains a warranty from the Seller about the fitness of the Chattels. A Bill of Sale is required if you are buying a Mobile Home that is not on its own Titled Lot but is located in a Mobile Home Park where the Lot is rented.

Buyer – is the person or persons who have agreed to purchase the Property from the Seller. The Buyer can be a single person, a couple, a group of people, a corporation or other legal entity. Also called the Purchaser.

Buyer’s Lawyer – is the lawyer retained by the Buyer to represent the Buyer and to complete the necessary tasks to ensure the terms of the Contract are properly completed and that the Title to the Property is registered in the name of the Buyer.

Buyer’s Mortgage – is the new mortgage financing obtained by the Buyer from a Lender to help the Buyer pay the Purchase Price and is prepared by the Buyer’s Lawyer and registered against the Title to the Property.

Buyer’s Real Estate Company – is the real estate company, sometimes referred to as a Real Estate Broker that the Buyer’s Realtor works for.

Buyer’s Realtor – is the realtor, acting for the Buyer to find a Property and advise the Buyer on the purchase of a Property and to prepare the Offer to Purchase.

CMHC – see Mortgage Insurance

Calendar Year – is the time period from January 1 to December 31 of each year. Most Municipalities deal with Property Taxes based on the Calendar Year.

Cash Shortfall – is the amount of cash needed by the Buyer to complete the purchase of the Property; it does not include the Deposit, as that is already taken into account in the calculation. The Cash Shortfall is paid by way of a Bank Draft to the Buyer’s Lawyer and calculated by subtracting from the Cash to Close (as per the Statement of Adjustments) the Mortgage Proceeds and Closing Costs.

Cash Shortfall Date – is the date that the Buyer’s Lawyer needs the Cash Shortfall in order to ensure that the transaction completes on time. Generally, this is 1 -2 days before Closing Day. If you are Buying and Selling on the same day, or selling after the Closing Day of your Purchase, you may need Bridge Financing to complete your purchase.

Cash to Close – is the amount of money that must be delivered by the Buyer’s Lawyer to the Seller’s Lawyer to complete the purchase of the Property. See “Statement of Adjustments”. From the Cash to Close, the Seller’s Lawyer pays the Seller’s obligations, such as: the Mortgage registered on Title, the balance due to the Realtor for the Realtors Commission, pay Seller’s Lawyer’s account and give the balance to the Seller.

Cash Closing – Is when the Buyer is using all cash to purchase the Property and is not obtaining a Mortgage.

Cash to Mortgage – see Cash Shortfall.

Caveat – is an interest in the Property that is registered on title. The Law of Property Act sets out what can be registered as a Caveat or interest in the lands; only certain interests are allowed to be registered against the Title. The Buyer’s Lawyer will review the Title and order copies of the Caveats that will remain on Title and discuss them with the Buyer to determine whether they are an acceptable Charge or Encumbrance. See also Encumbrance.

Certified Certificate of Title (CCT) – See Title.

Charges– refers to all of the liens and encumbrances registered against the Title such as Caveats, Easements, Leases, Certificates of Lis Pendens and Mortgage(s).

Chattels – consists of items such as fridge, stove, dishwasher, shelving units, TV’s, desk or hot tub; these are referred to in legal terms as Personal Property (as opposed to Real Property, which is Land). Also called Unattached Goods, because they are not attached or fixed to the House, but can be picked up and moved. See also Attached Goods, Fixtures, Unattached Goods.

Clearance Certificate – is a certificate issued by the Federal Government of Canada indicating that the income tax obligations of a Non-resident Seller pertaining to the Property have been satisfied and that it is now appropriate to release the funds held (see Holdback) by the Sellers Lawyer to the Sellers. Generally 25% of the Purchase Price is withheld from the Seller until the Clearance Certificate is received.

Closing – is a term that refers to how a Real Estate Transaction is going to be completed. There are basically four kinds of Closings: a Normal Closing, a Cash Closing, a Title Insurance Closing or a Protocol Closing.

Closing Date – is the date when the transaction is supposed to complete by registration of the Transfer of Land at the Land Title Office and is, to most people, the date when the Buyer gets possession of the Property. See also Completion Date and Adjustment Date.

Closing Documents – See Transfer Documents.

Commission – the amount of money the Seller agrees to pay to the Selling Realtor, and is set out in the Listing Agreement. It becomes payable based upon a successful sale of the Property, and also in accordance with the terms of the Listing Agreement.

Completion Date – see Closing Date and Adjustment Date.

Compliance Certificate – is a certificate issued by the Municipality where the Property is located (i.e. Town of Black Diamond, Town of Okotoks, M.N. of Foothills, etc.) indicating that the Property and buildings are in compliance with the Municipal bylaws. The Certificate can be stamped on the Real Property Report, or it may be attached as a letter. It is the Seller’s obligation to give the Buyer a Real Property Report with a Compliance Certificate ten (10) days prior to Closing Date.

Condition – see Subject To Clause

Conditional Offer – is an Offer to Purchase that has either Buyer’s or Seller’s Conditions (a Subject To Clause(s)) in it.

Condo Bylaws – are essentially the rules and regulations between the Condominium Corporation and the owners of the Condo which set out what a Condo owner can and can’t do and how the Condominium Corporation is financed, operated and governed. For instance, the Condo Bylaws may indicate that no pets are allowed, or that all occupants have to be over 50 years of age, etc.

Condo Documents – include a variety of documents a Buyer should read and understand before committing to a Firm Offer. The Condo Documents include such items as the Condo Bylaws, Board minutes, Reserve Fund and budget.

Condo Fees – are a monthly amount that each Condominium owner pays to the Condominium Corporation, generally based on the value of your unit. The fees are used by the Condominium Corporation for such things as snow clearing, building insurance, grounds maintenance and for the Reserve Fund.

Condominium (“Condo”) – is a type of home ownership where a number of separate dwelling units are generally contained in one building. The Buyer owns the interior of their Condo and share other property such as the driveways, hallways, common areas and landscaping communally with the other owners. There are two (2) types Condominiums: Conventional and Bareland. Also called a Condominium Unit.

Condominium Unit – See Condominium.

Contract – is the written agreement between the Buyer and Seller respecting the terms and conditions of the sale of the Property. The AREA (Alberta Real Estate Association and CREB, Calgary Real Estate Board) have established standardized Contracts and forms to use in all transactions. The Contract is said to be “Conditional” if there are still conditions which either the Buyer or Seller need to complete and is said to be “Firm” when all of the conditions of the Contract are satisfied.

Conventional Condominium – This is the most common form of Condominium. A Condominium Unit is located inside a building. The boundaries are defined by the floors, walls and ceilings.

Conveyance – is a term to describe all the steps through which a Property is transferred from a Seller to the Buyer.

Counter Offer – is a rejection of the current Offer and the making of a new offer by either the Seller or the Buyer with respect to the terms in an Offer to Purchase Contract.

Credit Union – see Lender