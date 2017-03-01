Rebates to Help Albertans Tap Solar Resources

The Alberta government is creating a $36-million rebate program for solar installation on residential and commercial buildings.

Homeowners, businesses and non-profit organizations will receive rebates for rooftop solar panels that meet the Residential and Commercial Solar Program requirements as early as this summer.

“There’s a lot of buzz in Alberta around small-scale solar. This program will make solar power affordable for more Albertans, leading to new panels on 10,000 Alberta rooftops by 2020. Along the way, we will create jobs and local expertise in an emerging industry.”

Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

Solar uptake has doubled in Alberta since 2015, bolstered by initiatives like the Alberta Municipal Solar Program and the On-Farm Solar PV Program. Over the next five years, the Residential and Commercial Solar Program will build on these existing programs. By 2019, the new program is expected to:

support the creation of 900 jobs in Alberta’s solar sector

cut solar installation costs by up to 30 per cent for residences, and up to 25 per cent for businesses and non-profits

reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the province by about a half million tonnes, the equivalent of taking 100,000 passenger vehicles off the road

To ensure Albertans receive timely access, the government is posting a Request for Proposal to identify a third party to deliver the new program. Details will be defined in coming months, including qualifying systems, installation and eligibility requirements.

“The Energy Efficiency Advisory Panel heard that Albertans wanted this program. The Prairies have the best solar resources in Canada, and there are a lot of potential investment opportunities. This is the first of several programs that will help create jobs and diversify Alberta’s energy economy into clean sources of energy.” David Dodge, Chair, Energy Efficiency Alberta

“Albertans are ready to go solar, with growing demand, a world-class solar resource and an eager and capable solar industry. A sustained government push has been the missing piece for creating local jobs and clean energy in our province.” Rob Harlan, Executive Director, Solar Energy Society of Alberta

“We are proud to play a continued role in giving workers the tools they need to thrive in the province’s growing renewables sector. Together, we are building a stronger, more prosperous economy for all Albertans.” Randall Benson, Solar Photovoltaic Power System Expert, Gridworks Solar Energy Training Centre

The Residential and Commercial Solar Program is a reinvestment of the carbon levy.

