Record-Setting Year for Canadian Angus Association





“I am incredibly proud that the Canadian Angus Association registration certificate has never been in such high demand as it is right now,” says CAA CEO Rob Smith. “We are excited to create more and optimize opportunities that only the Canadian Angus Association can grasp because of the size of our national cow herd.”

The Canadian Angus Association is Canada’s largest purebred beef breed organization. The Association represents more than 2,000 members across Canada for the purposes of registering and recording the pedigrees of purebred Angus cattle in the closed HerdBook and promoting the breed across Canada. The member-approved mandate is to maintain breed registry, breed purity and provide services that enhance the growth and position of the Angus breed.