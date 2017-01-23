Red Deer College Students Gain Green Tech Opportunities

Infrastructure funding will help Red Deer College students access new training opportunities in the alternative energy sector.

The funding will also reduce the campus’s environmental footprint.

The college will receive more than $4.8 million for two projects under the federal government’s Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

“Good jobs begin with a good education, which is why it’s critical that we support our colleges, universities and technical training institutes. These key infrastructure investments ensure Albertans get hands-on-training in state-of-the-art facilities, while addressing the need to create jobs and diversify our economy.” Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

Red Deer College will provide training and research opportunities focused on alternative energy production processes through the new Alternative Energy Innovation Lab Project. Students will receive instruction that will help them contribute to a diversified, green economy and promote long-term economic growth in the alternative energy sector. Additional upgrades to the campus through the Green Energy Master Plan will reduce carbon emissions by 20 per cent over the next five years.

The projects are expected to generate more than $7 million of direct economic activity for the provincial economy over the next two years.

“These infrastructure investments will create good, well-paying jobs that can help the middle class grow and prosper today, while also delivering sustained economic growth for years to come. Through the Strategic Investment Fund, we are strengthening the foundation for building Canada into a global centre for innovation.” Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary, Canadian Heritage

“This funding will provide tremendous opportunities for Red Deer College, as it will allow us to proceed with our Green Energy Master Plan and our Alternative Energy Innovation Labs Infrastructure. As we consider how to build our alternative energy systems and lab space, we are maximizing the investment to the benefit of student learning and applied research. Our goal is to integrate these so that students and industry have the ability to learn from live working systems as well as from lab space.” Joel Ward, President, Red Deer College

The federal investment complements provincial funding at post-secondary institutions this year. Under Budget 2016, the Alberta Jobs Plan, the Government of Alberta made a commitment to invest $449 million for post-secondary capital projects and renewal across the province. This investment, combined with federal funding, will help modernize student spaces, boost the quality of instruction and enhance the research capacity and environmental sustainability at our institutions.

The Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund is a time-limited program that will provide up to $2 billion over the next two years to accelerate infrastructure projects at universities and colleges across Canada.