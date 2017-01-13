Red Deer Company Ordered to Restore Wetlands
The Alberta government has ordered Aurora Heights Management Ltd. and two of its directors to remediate a wetland in Blackfalds that was filled in without authorization.
Incident details
- The permanent wetland is contained on a site that the company intends to develop as a residential subdivision.
- A consultant hired by the company made application under the Water Act to modify the wetland.
- The company directed the wetland be filled in without having the required Water Act authorization.
Terms of the Enforcement Order
Under the order, the responsible parties must:
- submit a remedial plan, one that outlines restoration of the wetland to its pre-existing condition or one of equivalent size and condition, for approval on or before Jan. 31, 2017;
- implement the approved remedial work, to be conducted under the supervision of an appropriately qualified environmental professional; and
- submit a monitoring and restoration plan by March 31, 2017, which will be conducted annually for a minimum of two growing seasons to determine if restoration success has been achieved for the 3.8 hectares of wetland restored.
Comments
