Our Reflections ~ In Loving Memory of Marj Straub

Marj Straub was the Mayor of Turner Valley the year we started the Gateway Gazette.

Our first encounter with her as “the media” was met with a very strong, “I don’t talk to the media – you never get it right”. Undaunted Tanya explained that we were the ‘new’ media in town looking for the Good News about the area. Marj immediately turned around and said “Oh well then that’s different!” and a strong friendship developed from there.

I remember Marj as the most unpolitical politician I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet and a terrific negotiator. She was fiery, opinionated and unwavering in her beliefs, and above everything, she LOVED this area. She was an Angel of Mercy and sat by many a bedside in Palliative Care. She was always ready to give a helping hand. She played the piano beautifully and brought joy to the residents of the Rising Sun on many occasions.

A few years ago, at the High Country Lodge, where she was a resident, I had tea with her and we reminisced about a lot of the challenges she had as Mayor, the changes she had seen during her life and all the accomplishments she was so very proud of.

I will never forget the day she was helping to serve hot dogs at the campground. Her role was to hand out the hot dog buns – and I quipped “So you’re my bun lady now” – we had a laugh and from that time on she would phone me up and say “This is your bun lady here……”.

A Celebration of Marj’s Life will be held at the United Church In The Valley, Royal Avenue, Turner Valley at 1:30 pm on Friday, March 31st, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sheep River Health Trust in favour of Oilfields Hospital or the Oilfields Food Bank located at the United Church in Turner Valley, 125 Royal Avenue, P.O. Box 1318, Turner Valley, Alberta.

It is with a sad heart that we learned of her passing and would like to share her obituary from Choice Memorial Cremation & Funeral Services.

