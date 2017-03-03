Register Now for No-charge Energy Efficiency Program

“You can be among the first Albertans in line for savings available through this program. All of the home upgrades are at no charge to you and they’ll reduce your electricity bills.”
All Alberta households are eligible to participate regardless of income or housing type. Installation will be conducted by qualified agents who schedule home visits. Installers will remove old products and replace them with more energy-efficient products, such as:
Energy efficiency programs create jobs in construction and energy services and grow future-ready industries such as solar generation. These are just some of the many ways that the Alberta government is working to make life better for Albertans.
“Registering today will help you to know how you can start improving and enhancing your home. It’s easy to do and will make your living space more comfortable.”
Ecofitt is a third-party service provider hired to manage the delivery of the Residential No-Charge Energy Savings Program. With an office in Calgary, Ecofitt specializes in the delivery of energy and water conservation programs across Canada.
Ecofitt is hiring a number of individuals in a variety of positions to deliver the program to Albertans. Interested applicants can find out more about the jobs by clicking on the careers tab at ecofitt.ca.
In addition to the Residential No-Charge Energy Savings Program, Energy Efficiency Alberta will be offering other opportunities this year to help Albertans save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including:
Further information about these initiatives will be shared on efficiencyalberta.ca as it becomes available.
Revenue from the carbon levy will provide the funds for rebates and incentives for families and communities to invest in energy-saving appliances, solar panels and retrofits of homes and buildings.