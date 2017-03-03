Register Now for No-charge Energy Efficiency Program

A new Energy Efficiency Alberta program will make life more affordable for Alberta families by helping them conserve energy through the latest innovations, such as LED lights and power bars.

Albertans who register today for the Residential No-Charge Energy Savings Program – through efficiencyalberta.ca – will be contacted starting in April for appointments for in-home installations of practical, no-charge efficiency products.

“You can be among the first Albertans in line for savings available through this program. All of the home upgrades are at no charge to you and they’ll reduce your electricity bills.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

All Alberta households are eligible to participate regardless of income or housing type. Installation will be conducted by qualified agents who schedule home visits. Installers will remove old products and replace them with more energy-efficient products, such as:

LED products to replace existing incandescent nightlights, lightbulbs and exit signs

High-efficiency shower heads

Faucet aerators if no aerator is present

Advanced power bars

Smart (self-adjusting) thermostat to replace non-programmable thermostats

Energy efficiency programs create jobs in construction and energy services and grow future-ready industries such as solar generation. These are just some of the many ways that the Alberta government is working to make life better for Albertans.

“Registering today will help you to know how you can start improving and enhancing your home. It’s easy to do and will make your living space more comfortable.” David Dodge, Chair, Energy Efficiency Alberta

Ecofitt is a third-party service provider hired to manage the delivery of the Residential No-Charge Energy Savings Program. With an office in Calgary, Ecofitt specializes in the delivery of energy and water conservation programs across Canada.

Ecofitt is hiring a number of individuals in a variety of positions to deliver the program to Albertans. Interested applicants can find out more about the jobs by clicking on the careers tab at ecofitt.ca.

In addition to the Residential No-Charge Energy Savings Program, Energy Efficiency Alberta will be offering other opportunities this year to help Albertans save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including:

Residential and Commercial Solar Program (launched Feb. 27, 2017 Rebates to help Albertans tap solar resources)

Residential Retail Products Program

Business, Non-Profit, and Institutional Energy Savings Program

Further information about these initiatives will be shared on efficiencyalberta.ca as it becomes available.

Revenue from the carbon levy will provide the funds for rebates and incentives for families and communities to invest in energy-saving appliances, solar panels and retrofits of homes and buildings.