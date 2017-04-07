Remembering the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Minister Lori Sigurdson will be part of the Government of Canada delegation for the commemorative ceremony marking the centennial anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Minister Sigurdson will travel to France from April 7 to 11 to pay respect to veterans at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial.

“The Battle of Vimy Ridge was a significant event in the history of our country. This momentous occasion marks the sacrifice of so many Canadians and Albertans – lest we forget.” Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

The minister will be a guest of the Government of Canada and join the prime minister’s delegation departing from Ottawa on April 8. The estimated international travel cost for the minister is approximately $1,850.

Quick facts

The Vimy Memorial is the site of one of Canada’s most significant First World War events and is a tribute to all Canadians who served during the war.

The ceremony will include the presence of a large contingent of Canadian Armed Forces personnel.

The event is expected to attract close to 25,000 people, including more than 12,000 Canadian youth

Itinerary for Minister Sigurdson

April 7: Travel to Ottawa

Travel to Ottawa April 11: Return to Alberta