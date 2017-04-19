Results of Curriculum Survey Support Career Focus

More than 32,000 Albertans had their say on the future of the provincial curriculum in a survey released last fall.

Survey participants agreed that Alberta’s kindergarten-to-Grade-12 curriculum should open up pathways to careers and other post-secondary opportunities. Alberta’s curriculum should help students build a positive future for Alberta and prepare them for a more diversified economy.

“We know that Albertans want curriculum that prepares students to be critical thinkers and effective problem solvers. Our development of new curriculum will make life better for our students. The results of this survey confirm that Albertans have given us the green light to move forward in our work.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

“Curriculum belongs to all Albertans. This survey, combined with other public engagement tools, is providing valuable direction for the teachers working to draft new curriculum. Parent and public input combined with teacher professional judgment ensures that we will have an effective and responsive curriculum for Alberta students going forward.” Mark Ramsankar, President, Alberta Teachers’ Association

“The fall survey was a great opportunity for parents to provide feedback on the current curriculum and what students need to learn going forward. Changing Alberta’s curriculum is the first step to ensure students are well prepared to meet the challenges of our future.” Allison Pike, President, Alberta School Councils’ Association

“The direct involvement of parents and families is helping to shape what students will learn in the future. We commend our school communities for their thoughtful input and look forward to continued opportunities to work with the Provincial Government on the future provincial curriculum.” Michelle Draper, Board Chair, Edmonton Public Schools

The Fall 2016 Provincial Curriculum Survey was divided into two parts. Part A of the survey was designed to understand Albertans’ support for the direction of development of K-12 provincial curriculum. Part B was designed to let people provide subject-specific feedback on the current K–12 provincial curriculum. A total of 32,391 individuals responded to Part A of the survey and 25,615 individuals responded to Part B.

93% of respondents to Part A agreed that K–12 curriculum should open pathways to careers and other post-secondary opportunities, building a positive future for Alberta and preparing students for a more diversified economy.

97% of respondents to Part A agreed that students should learn to set goals, make responsible choices and be accountable for their decisions.

92% of respondents to Part A agreed that through learning outcomes, curriculum should support the development of literacy, numeracy and 21st-century competencies.

Respondents in nearly all subject areas in Part B supported the development of critical thinking, reasoning and problem-solving skills.

A significant number of respondents in Part B commented on the need for students to leave the K-12 system with a level of preparedness that would allow them to be successful in further studies, in the workplace, and in their communities. This included career preparation and financial literacy.

Quick facts

The survey was the first of many opportunities for parents, teachers and students to provide feedback during a six-year process to develop new curriculum across six subjects.

The Fall 2016 Provincial Curriculum survey was available online and open to all Albertans from Oct. 18 to Nov. 18, 2016.

Curriculum is being reviewed and updated in the six core subject areas: Language Arts (English, French, français), Mathematics, Social Studies, Sciences, Arts and Wellness Education.

Targeted Timelines for Ministerial Approval of Curriculum Development