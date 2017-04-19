Results of Curriculum Survey Support Career Focus

“We know that Albertans want curriculum that prepares students to be critical thinkers and effective problem solvers. Our development of new curriculum will make life better for our students. The results of this survey confirm that Albertans have given us the green light to move forward in our work.”
“Curriculum belongs to all Albertans. This survey, combined with other public engagement tools, is providing valuable direction for the teachers working to draft new curriculum. Parent and public input combined with teacher professional judgment ensures that we will have an effective and responsive curriculum for Alberta students going forward.”
“The fall survey was a great opportunity for parents to provide feedback on the current curriculum and what students need to learn going forward. Changing Alberta’s curriculum is the first step to ensure students are well prepared to meet the challenges of our future.”
“The direct involvement of parents and families is helping to shape what students will learn in the future. We commend our school communities for their thoughtful input and look forward to continued opportunities to work with the Provincial Government on the future provincial curriculum.”
The Fall 2016 Provincial Curriculum Survey was divided into two parts. Part A of the survey was designed to understand Albertans’ support for the direction of development of K-12 provincial curriculum. Part B was designed to let people provide subject-specific feedback on the current K–12 provincial curriculum. A total of 32,391 individuals responded to Part A of the survey and 25,615 individuals responded to Part B.
The survey was the first of many opportunities for parents, teachers and students to provide feedback during a six-year process to develop new curriculum across six subjects.
The Fall 2016 Provincial Curriculum survey was available online and open to all Albertans from Oct. 18 to Nov. 18, 2016.
Curriculum is being reviewed and updated in the six core subject areas: Language Arts (English, French, français), Mathematics, Social Studies, Sciences, Arts and Wellness Education.
Targeted Timelines for Ministerial Approval of Curriculum Development