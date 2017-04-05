Review to Explore Greener Community Power Generation

To make it easier for Albertans to generate their own electricity, the province will explore ways to enable more small-scale, community-owned generation from greener sources, such as wind or solar.

The province is directing the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) to conduct a formal study of this issue to help inform government as it develops policy to meet the demand for more local electricity generation owned by individual Albertans and communities. The review will explore opportunities to enable this growth.

“Albertans have a growing interest in powering their own homes or communities and putting clean electricity back into the grid. Exploring ways to enable smaller-scale projects like these is the next logical step in promoting green electricity and helping us meet our target of 30 per cent renewable power by 2030. I look forward to the AUC’s report.” Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Minister of Energy

The AUC will meet with utilities, consumer groups, developers and other interested stakeholders to assess the supports and barriers around accommodating more small-scale, community electricity generation in Alberta. The AUC is an arms-length government agency with extensive expertise and experience in electricity utility regulation and analysis. It will present a final report to the energy minister by the end of 2017.

“We look forward to providing a thorough report that informs the government about options that are available to promote the long-term growth and sustainability of small-scale, renewable electricity generation.” Willie Grieve, chair, Alberta Utilities Commission

Supporting more community generation is one of several Government of Alberta actions to promote more green electricity and energy efficiency. This builds on recent steps forward including: