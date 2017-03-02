Ride Free on Fridays with On-It Transit

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 02

Starting on March 3rd and through to the end of April, your Friday commutes are on us

On-It Regional Transit is giving everyone another chance to experience the system for free. Enjoy a stress-free commute on our comfortable 55 seat coach style buses.
No special pass required, just hop on board!
FREE RIDE FRIDAYS
March 3 – April 28

About On-It

Alberta is growing faster than ever. Currently, the region surrounding Calgary is home to more than 1 million people. By 2073, that number is expected reach 3 million. With that kind of growth comes new problems: How will those 3 million people get from point A to point B?

The Calgary Regional Partnership has developed a forward thinking solution. On-It will connect walkways and bike paths with bus routes and transit hubs, so those 3 million people can choose how they want to get to where they need to go.

The On-It Regional Transit services Black Diamond, High River, Okotoks and Turner Valley by providing transportation from the communities to Calgary and back, Monday to Friday during peak commuting periods.

