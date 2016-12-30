Ring in 2017 at the New Year’s Day Levee

Everyone is welcome to join the Lieutenant Governor at the annual New Year’s Day levee to help ring in Canada’s 150th birthday year.

Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell and His Honour Doug Mitchell will be greeting members of the public at Government House in Edmonton from 1:30 to 3:30 PM on Sunday, January 1. They will be joined by the Vice-Regal Escort, which includes senior members of the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and Edmonton Police.

To kick off Canada’s special year, all guests will receive Canada 150 pins and have the opportunity to take a Canada 150 photo with family and friends. Younger visitors can take away a Canada 150 activity kit. The levee is also an opportunity to visit historic Government House, enjoy music and light refreshments and write a postcard of thanks and encouragement to Canadian Forces members serving overseas.

Government House is located in Edmonton at 12845 – 102 Avenue (adjacent to the old location of the Royal Alberta Museum). The levee is a free, open house-style event suitable for all ages. Tickets/reservations are not required. Free parking is available on the grounds. The House is wheelchair accessible from the west side of the building.

Levee information is also available at www.lieutenantgovernor.ab.ca.